So Casual! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christmas Card Makes the Royals Look More Relatable Than Ever

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 4:00 AM

Prince William and Kate Middleton are spreading some holiday cheer this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are both age 36, "are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday. "The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows the Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall."

(Amner Hall, in Norfolk, is where the Cambridges call home.)

Prince Louis, 7 months, is nestled in his mother's lap, while Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, lean on their father while balancing on a tree branch. (Royal admirers will no doubt recognize Charlotte's hand-me-down sweater, last seen in a portrait with her baby brother.) The photograph appears "on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year," the palace said.

This marks the Cambridges' first holiday card as a family of five, as Louis was born in April. They were pictured all together for the first time in July, at Louis's christening, and they appeared in Prince Charles' birthday portrait in November, alongside Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared a Christmas card today.)

During a walkabout late last month, Kate revealed how her kids were getting ready for the holiday. "The [kids] are doing well, thank you," she said. "Getting excited for Christmas time because they've started all their Christmas songs and Christmas trees are going up and stuff."

The Cambridges are expected to spend Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham, after reports initially suggested they might be celebrating the holiday with Kate's family in Berkshire. The kids' maternal grandmother, Carole Middleton, told The Telegraph this month she puts up a Christmas tree in all three of her grandchildren's rooms so "they can decorate it themselves."

