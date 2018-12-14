All the Shops Offering Free Shipping Right Now

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 3:30 AM

Truth time: Right about now you're knee deep in your holiday shopping.

Picking out gifts for all your favorite people is fun and rewarding but, man, is it expensive. Well it doesn't have to be as expensive if you know the right places to browse. For instance, did you know that there are actually tons of online retailers currently offering free shipping. And even more, if you order now, you'll be able to get most before Santa arrives.

Intrigued? Check out our list of shops below!

Adidas: Free shipping.

Algenist: Free standard shipping on all orders.

Amazon: Free standard shipping for all shoppers on purchases arriving by Christmas. 

AppleFree shipping.

ASOS: Free shipping. 

Barney's New York: Free shipping.

Best Buy: Free Shipping on everything all season long.

COACH: Free shipping.

Fossil: Free shipping.

JCPenney: Free shipping on orders over $49.

J. Crew: Free standard shipping with J. Crew Rewards.

John Lewis & Partners: Free standard shipping on orders $50 and over. 

JustFab: Free shipping.

Kohl's: Free shipping with $50 purchase.

MAC Cosmetics: Free shipping. 

Marc Jacobs: Free shipping.

Nordstrom: Free shipping by Christmas Eve if you order by noon ET on 12/18. 

Philosophy: Free shipping on orders over $50. 

Ray-BanFree shipping. 

RevolveFree shipping and returns.

Sam Edelman: Free shipping and returns within the US.

 

Sephora: Free standard shipping on all US merchandise orders of $50 and over.

Shopbop: Free shipping and returns.

Stuart Weitzman: Free shipping and returns. Also use the code RUDOLPH for free 3-day shipping.

Target: Free standard shipping and returns for all orders on Target.com now through 12/22.

Tatcha: Free shipping on US orders $25+.

The North Face: Free shipping & free returns.

Tiffany & Co.Order by 12/22 for free shipping by Christmas.

Timberland: Free 3-day shipping and returns. 

Topshop/Topman: Free shipping and returns. 

Ulta: Free standard shipping on orders $35 and over. 

Urban OutfittersFree shipping and returns. 

Victoria's Secret: Free shipping on $100 + free 2-day shipping on $150 using code SHIP2DAY.

Walmart: Free shipping.

WayfairFree shipping over $49. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

