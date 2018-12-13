See the 2018 Miss Universe Contestants Model Swimwear Before the Pageant

The moment has come to crown the new Miss Universe 2018!

But first, we have to see the contestants strut their stuff and prove they have what it takes to be the winner.

This year's three-hour special, filmed in Bangkok, will once again feature the entertaining commentary and analysis from Carson Kressley and supermodel and pageant expert Lu Sierra. They will be joined by model Ashley Graham, who is their provide a look at what goes on backstage during the entire show. In between segments, the singer Ne-Yo will dazzle the crowds with a performance of his hit songs. Last, but not least, Steve Harvey will return as the charming host.

And for the first time in Miss Universe history, the selection committee is an all-female group comprised of "entrepreneurs, business leaders and industry experts, some of whom are former Miss Universe titleholders," according to the Miss Universe website.