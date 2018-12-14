Flirty Holiday Wear

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 3:00 AM
Feeling good is directly correlated with looking good, this we know.
And this rule applies double during the holiday season. You know what you mean: Whether you are single or spoken for or somewhere in between, it's the time of year to dress up. And by dress up we mean wear something flirty and fun. Maybe you're more of a glitter girl or metallic girl, we've got options.
Shop 'em all below!
BUY IT: X REVOLVE COCONUT CURRY MINI DRESS by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $168 at Revolve
BUY IT: Long Sleeve Surplice Fit And Flare Dress, $42 at Express
BUY IT: X REVOLVE SATAY GOWN by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $238 at Revolve
BUY IT: GUESS Sequined Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $76 at Macy's
BUY IT: X REVOLVE COMO SKIRT by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $70 at Revolve
BUY IT: X REVOLVE MAYA BAY MIDI DRESS by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $168 at Revolve
BUY IT: X REVOLVE TRISTAN BOUDOIR JACKET by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $111 at Revolve
BUY IT: GUESS Mirage Zip-Front Bandage Dress, $148 at Macy's
Just the fun and festive vibe you were going for!
