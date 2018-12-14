Flirty Holiday Wear

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 3:00 AM

Feeling good is directly correlated with looking good, this we know.

And this rule applies double during the holiday season. You know what you mean: Whether you are single or spoken for or somewhere in between, it's the time of year to dress up. And by dress up we mean wear something flirty and fun. Maybe you're more of a glitter girl or metallic girl, we've got options.

Shop 'em all below!

X REVOLVE COCONUT CURRY MINI DRESS by CHRISSY TEIGEN

BUY IT: X REVOLVE COCONUT CURRY MINI DRESS by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $168 at Revolve

Long Sleeve Surplice Fit And Flare Dress

BUY IT: Long Sleeve Surplice Fit And Flare Dress, $42 at Express

X REVOLVE SATAY GOWN by CHRISSY TEIGEN

BUY IT: X REVOLVE SATAY GOWN by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $238 at Revolve

Sequin Fringe Bandeau Dress

BUY IT: Sequin Fringe Bandeau Dress, $190 at Topshop

Velvet Drape Button Mini Dress

BUY IT: Velvet Drape Button Mini Dress, $68 at Topshop

GUESS Sequined Off-The-Shoulder Dress

BUY IT: GUESS Sequined Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $76 at Macy's

Glitter Stripe Romper

BUY IT: Glitter Stripe Romper, $75 at Nordstrom

X REVOLVE COMO SKIRT by CHRISSY TEIGEN

BUY IT: X REVOLVE COMO SKIRT by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $70 at Revolve

Sequin Slip Dress

BUY IT: Sequin Slip Dress, $99 at Macy's

Patterned Sequin Mini Dress

BUY IT: Patterned Sequin Mini Dress, $71 at Express

Gradient Sequin Cami Dress

BUY IT: Gradient Sequin Cami Dress, $65 at Express

Frankie Plunge Midi Dress

BUY IT: Frankie Plunge Midi Dress, $278 at Nordstrom

Ombre Sequin Wrap Dress

BUY IT: Ombre Sequin Wrap Dress, $91 at Topshop

Feather-Hem Off-The-Shoulder Dress

BUY IT: Feather-Hem Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $149 at Macy's

Studded Faux-Wrap Dress

BUY IT: Studded Faux-Wrap Dress, $50 at Macy's

Sequin Embellished Jumpsuit

BUY IT: Sequin Embellished Jumpsuit, $148 at Nordstrom

Bateau Neck Sequin Sheath Dress

BUY IT: Bateau Neck Sequin Sheath Dress, $158 at Nordstrom

Sequin Sheath Dress

BUY IT: Sequin Sheath Dress, $69 at Nordstrom

Zoe Sequin Minidress

BUY IT: Zoe Sequin Minidress, $139 at Nordstrom

Feather Sequined Dress

BUY IT: Feather Sequined Dress, $250 at Macy's

JANICE OPEN BACK DRESS

BUY IT: JANICE OPEN BACK DRESS, $78 at Revolve

X REVOLVE MAYA BAY MIDI DRESS by CHRISSY TEIGEN

BUY IT: X REVOLVE MAYA BAY MIDI DRESS by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $168 at Revolve

X REVOLVE TRISTAN BOUDOIR JACKET by CHRISSY TEIGEN

BUY IT: X REVOLVE TRISTAN BOUDOIR JACKET by CHRISSY TEIGEN, $111 at Revolve

Paris Lace Body-Con Dress

BUY IT: Paris Lace Body-Con Dress, $129 at Nordstrom

Cotton Plaid Sash Tie Shirtdress

BUY IT: eShakti Cotton Plaid Sash Tie Shirtdress, $70

Mirage Zip-Front Bandage Dress

BUY IT: GUESS Mirage Zip-Front Bandage Dress, $148 at Macy's

Just the fun and festive vibe you were going for!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 
