10 Magical Things You Never Knew About Mary Poppins

by Jennifer Kelleher | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 4:00 AM
Yah, we'll say it! We are supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-ly excited for the 2018 sequel to Mary Poppins.
But first, we must reflect on some of our favorite fun facts from the original 1964 film.
Produced by Walt Disney and directed by Robert Stevenson, Mary Poppins follows the story of a magical nanny in London who brings music and adventure to two neglected children. Her efforts end up bringing the children closer to their father.
The original film starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dykewith a screenplay by Bill Walsh and Don DaGradi.
Disney's movie, based on the P.L Travers' books, ultimately received high praise from viewers and critics alike with five Academy Award wins for Best Actress, Best Film Editing, Best Original Music Score, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song.
In honor of Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel-Miranda, E! News compiled 10 fun facts about the original family favorite. See how much you really know about the Disney classic in our gallery below.
Courtesy of Walt Disney Productions
Walt Disney spoiled the cast with perks like free admission to the Disneyland theme parks.
Giphy/Walt Disney Studios
Dick Van Dyke—AKA Bert, the chimney sweep—was the biggest kid on the set. According to Karen Dotrice, "He's just very, very silly—he'd stick things up his nose and do whatever it took to get us to laugh."
Courtesy of Walt Disney Productions
Mary Poppins earned five of the 13 Academy Awards that it was nominated for in 1965. Julie Andrews also won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role—Musical or Comedy. The Sherman Brothers were recognized with Grammys for Best Recording for Children and Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television.
Article continues below
Giphy/Walt Disney Studios
In an effort to woo Julie Andrews for the role, the Sherman Brothers were tasked with writing her a song that she would love. The writers struggled, but Robert Sherman's kids provided him with some great inspiration following their pain-free polio vaccinations. The polio medicine was placed on a sugar cube for the kids to eat like candy.
Courtesy of Walt Disney Productions
P.L. Travers was strongly opposed to selling the movie rights to her Mary Poppins books, but gave in to Walt Disney after 20 years, primarily for financial reasons.
Giphy/Walt Disney Studios
"Feed the Birds" was Walt Disney's all-time favorite song. He would even request that Richard Sherman perform it for him from time to time.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Walt Disney Productions
It appears P.L. Travers hated the animated sequence when first seeing the script. "I cried when I saw it," she reportedly said. "I said, 'Oh, God, what have they done?'"
Giphy/Walt Disney Studios
David Tomlinson not only portrayed Mr. Banks, but he also provided the voice of the talking parrot from Mary Poppins' umbrella.
Courtesy of Walt Disney Productions
The Sherman Brothers wrote and composed more than 30 songs for the Mary Poppins film. Only 17 songs made the final cut.
Article continues below
Giphy/Walt Disney Studios
Because of how successful the Mary Poppins film was, Walt Disney was able to expand W.E.D. Enterprises, a sector which focuses on animatronics. W.E.D. Enterprises is now known as Walt Disney Imagineering.
And don't forget! Mary Poppins Returns hits theatres everywhere on December 19.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?