Queer Eye's Tan France Calls Out TSA for Racial Profiling

Tan France is calling out the TSA for its racial profiling.

According to the Queer Eye star, he has been "put through extra security checks 3 times this week," despite having TSA pre-check. After noticing the frequency of the checks, Tan, who is Pakistani, asked a TSA agent why he was being singled out. The agent then told him his "name is on a list."

In frustration, the stylist took to Twitter, where he wrote, "WTF? I'm brown but that does NOT mean I'm a damn security risk!!!"

He also went on his Instagram Story for a lengthy discussion about the perceived unfair treatment he endured. "I've just gone through security at the airport, it took me over two hours. And this is now the third time this week," the Netflix star shared on his Story, according to the Daily Mail.

"What happens is when you're checking in, they tell you that you can't use your pre-check because there's a security issue," he explained. "At that point they take you out of line, and then they search you, and they give you a pat down—which is humiliating—where they check everything."