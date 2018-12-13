90 Day Fiancé's Eric and Leida Threaten to Quit Show After Death Threats

90 Day Fiance, Eric and Leida

TLC

Eric and Leida Rosenbrook have had enough of reality TV.

As the couple continues to have their journey to the altar documented on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé, drama off camera has jeopardized their future on the small screen.

In a new video captured on Instagram, Eric and Leida claim they are done with the show after allegedly receiving death threats from viewers.

"This is not fair. This is not worth it at all. We are never going to do this again. We put our lives in danger. We put our lives on the front line. I'm telling you guys, we are never going to do this again," Leida shared in a post that has since been deleted. "We are never going to do this again. No. I swear to God. Once the contract is done, we will reveal everything that they never showed on the show."

She shared, "How could people wishing me that I die? This is not fair. I am a human too. I never signed up for this. I didn't know that they were going to portray us that bad."

E! News has reached out to TLC for comment. According to Eric, the cable network "isn't going to do anything about it of course."

According to InTouch, police previously responded to the couple's home in Wisconsin after they received "threatening messages through social media." Police say the pair asked for extra security on their home. 

90 Day Fiance, Eric and Leida

Instagram

In recent episodes, Leida has expressed hopes that her 19-year-old stepdaughter Tasha will leave the apartment she's been sharing with her father. The reality star also demanded Eric give up his parental rights so she could be his "top priority."

Ultimately, Leida assures fans that whatever is going on in her personal life doesn't warrant such hate and threats.

"I'm very against bullying. I really hate bullying. I don't like it, I don't like that at all," Leida shared in an Instagram video. "And I also have advice to you to not let your kid be a bully. And then the other advice also, protect, always protect your kids from them."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on TLC.

