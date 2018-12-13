Dax Shepard Denies Having an Affair With Julie Andrews' Granddaughter

Dax Shepard is shutting down any speculation of an affair.

On Thursday, an interview Julie Andrews' granddaughter Kayti Edwards was posted on Daily Mail, in which Edwards claimed that she and Shepard shared a "passionate" night together while he was already in a relationship with Kristen Bell. According to the report, Shepard and Edwards first met in 2005 while Shepard was on Ashton Kutcher's show Punk'd.

"It was just kind of we would hook up here and there," Edwards said of their early relationship in the interview. "But we had a little friendship when we saw each other."

After those "casual flings," Edwards left Hollywood, but she would come back to Los Angeles from time to time. The report states that Edwards returned to Hollywood to house-sit for a girlfriend, allegedly in late 2009/early 2010, and she bumped into Shepard at a party.