Kanye West Attacks Drake in Twitter Tirade

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 1:25 PM
Kanye West is not holding back in his feud with Drake.
The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to air his frustrations with the Canada native.
Kanye began to discuss his apparent fight with the rapper on Twitter after Drake apparently "sent a clearance request for 'Say What's Real'" to the star's team. In response, Kanye shared a screenshot of the conversation with the producer named Free and wrote, "This proves shit faker than wrestling."
He then expressed his anger that Drake had not yet apologized for "mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths."
This bitter feud has apparently been going on for "6 months" and has seemingly pushed Kanye to his boiling point.
West also addressed Drake's heated feud with Pusha T, which Kanye was dragged into earlier this year. Rumors circulated that it was Kanye who told Pusha about Drake's secret son, leading Pusha to release a diss track that shamed Drake for "hiding" the child. However, in a statement released in September, Kanye denies telling Pusha about the baby. Now, the "Heartless" rapper is doubling down on his claims. "I told you I ain't tell Pusha about your son," Kanye tweeted on Thursday.
Moreover, the "Ultralight Beams" artist alleged that Drake's actions were "getting people hurt out here."
It appears Kanye simply wants to put their disagreements behind them. He even said he had "been trying to meet with [Drake] for 6 months."
Then, in a sudden twist of events, Kanye shared that Drake had "finally" called him. "Mission accomplished," West wrote.
