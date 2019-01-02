Which January Blockbuster Are You Ready to See in Theaters? Vote Now!

January 2019 is officially here, can you believe it?

After ringing in the new year with your friends and family we bet you're wondering what you should do first now that it's 2019. We have a suggestion...go to the movies.

With so many great movies coming to theaters this month your schedule will be busy as you try to fit in seeing all of these before they leave theaters.

Even though you might still be finishing up all of the Hallmark Christmas movies on your holiday must-watch list, it is January which means it's time to switch gears and start heading back to theaters to see all of the fresh films.

Whether you're a fan of horror films or comedies, animated or live action, there is something for everyone to see this month. In fact, there are so many new and interesting films heading our way this month that we don't know what to watch first.