Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club's Ridiculously Good-Looking Cast Revealed

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 1:00 PM
Surprise! The cast of Lindsay Lohan's Greece-set new MTV series, appropriately titled Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, is very fit and attractive.
Below, meet the VIP hosts from the actress' Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. The series follows these hosts and their boss, Lohan, as she attempts to take her vacation destination empire to the next level. Lohan's reign over the club is aided by Panos Spentzos, her trusted right-hand man. The cast, who are bottle servers, hosts and bartenders, hail from some of the hottest clubs around the US.
MTV
The boss! Follow her on Instagram here.
MTV
Brent hails from Las Vegas. Follow him here.
MTV
Gabi is from Washington, DC. She's on Instagram here.
MTV
Jonitta is from Los Angeles and on Instagram here.
MTV
Billy is from Los Angeles. Peep his Instagram here.
MTV
Another Los Angeles resident, Aristotle is on Instagram here.
MTV
Jules is from Denver. She's on Instagram here.
MTV
May hails from New York. She's on Instagram here.
MTV
Mike is from Los Angeles and on Instagram here.
MTV
Sara is also from Los Angeles and on Instagram here.
The new series premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. and then will roll out globally across Viacom's international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.
Ahead of the premiere, fans can get an exclusive sneak peek of the series and meet the cast during MTV's Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club airing Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV. And if you want to relive Lohan's most memorable moments pre-Beach Club, check out Growing Up Lohan hosted by Aliana and Dakota Lohan on Monday, January 7th at 10:00 p.m., also on MTV.
