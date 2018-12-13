Jen Harley Stands by Burglary Claim and Slams Jersey Shore Stars for Calling Her a Liar

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again-off-again girlfriend is not cool with his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars "talking s--t" about her.

On the season two finale of the MTV reality show, set to air on Thursday, he is seen getting a call from Jen Harley, who tells him their Las Vegas home was burglarized while she and their baby girl Ariana were asleep. He tells her to "get the f--k out of the house and go to the other house." Meanwhile, his cast mates, who are sitting nearby, overhear part of the conversation and voice skepticism about her claim.

DJ Pauly D says he doesn't "buy it," adding that "Jen is up to no good" and is "just doing this to get Ronnie to talk to her." Angelina Pivarnick says she thinks Harley is "lying" and is "vindictive" and "evil."

"I love how everyone wants to talk s—t on me in the clip I just seen on JS the night I got robbed," Harley wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night. "I did not call Ron expecting it to be broadcasted on tv I didn't even know about it until now. 4 of my neighbors got robbed that night I work up to a man in my house with my Daughter there and my friends 14 year old daughter. I don't see how this situation has become your entertainment or a reason to call me crazy bc the cast wants to talk s—t about me!!"