Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Baby Plans With Priyanka Chopra

Since becoming husband and wife, Jonas and Chopra have been in "marital bliss," enjoying quiet time together as well as attending public events.

On Dec. 5, the duo attended the launch of dating app Bumble in in New Delhi. This marked the Chopra and Jonas' first public event as a married couple. Chopra, who is an investor in Bumble, was asked about her weekend wedding festivities while at the event.

"I was definitely nervous and scared," she told NDTV. "I've spoken in front of heads of state, I've been on the most prolific stages in the world but I was most afraid on this day. But I think the most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him for the first time right at the altar and I was going to walk out and everything just felt right. I think that for me was the most overwhelming moment. I was just like, life's great. Nothing to worry about."