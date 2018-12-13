EXCLUSIVE!

Things Get Awkward on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Over Eva Marcille's Bachelorette Party Invites

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 10:00 AM

It seems Eva Marcille got herself into a little jam. You see, Eva had a bachelorette party…but only one of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars was invited—and it wasn't the one who she asked to speak at her wedding!

In the exclusive preview clip from the Sunday, Dec. 16 episode of RHOA, NeNe Leakes got the girls together for a meal where Cynthia Bailey questions Eva about her bachelorette party.

"I was scrolling on Instagram, and I noticed Eva had a bachelorette party in Miami, and she didn't invite any of us," Cynthia said.

Eva said it was a surprise girls trip…yet Porsha Williams was invited to the festivities "a while ago."

Photos

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

"Wait, I'm confused," Kandi Burruss said. Us too. And Eva too, it seems.

"How was it a surprise if you invited Porsha?" Kandi asked.

Eva knew people were coming…maybe? It's unclear, hence the little jam.

"Well I'm not sure Eva know what surprise is, because if you're having a damn surprise it's, ‘Surprise!' You don't know that s—t is happening," NeNe said.

And yep, Eva asked NeNe to speak at her wedding but didn't invite her to the "surprise" bachelorette party. Awkward…

Also in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Peaches," Porsha works at Dennis' restaurant in an attempt to win his mother's approval, a game of truth or dare ends with Kandi spilling the tea about Dennis.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

