Kate Middleton Shocks Tourists by Driving Herself to Buckingham Palace

Instagram/@melissagrflx
Kate Middleton had tourists doing a double take outside of Buckingham Palace this week!
The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted driving herself to the Queen Elizabeth II's residence in London on Wednesday. Tourists who happened to be visiting the iconic landmark were shocked when they saw the royal pull up in her Range Rover. Footage posted to social media by @melissagrflx shows Kate arriving at Buckingham Palace and giving fans a wave as she entered the gates.
"At Buckingham Palace," the Instagram caption reads. "When you're so lucky and get a shot of Kate Middleton right when she gets to the Palace."
An eyewitness also tells E! News of the royal sighting, "We went there without knowing that anything special would happen that day. There were many people waiting for the change of guards when she (Kate Middleton) came to the Palace."
"I really didn't expect to see her," the eyewitness continues. "There was no warning, just in general a lot of police. It was a short but exciting moment."
While the royals are often driven to official engagements, they have been spotted on a number of occasions driving themselves around London. For example, following the birth of their children, Prince William drove his family home from the hospital.
The royal family is gearing up for a holiday celebration in the upcoming weeks. Despite rumors of a feud, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas with William and Kate. It was revealed earlier this month that the couples will be heading to Sandringham to join the Queen and other royal family members for the holiday celebration.
