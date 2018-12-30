10 Bacon-Loving TV Characters That Would Definitely Celebrate National Bacon Day

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Dec. 30, 2018 9:00 AM
Mmmm, bacon!
Attention, bacon lovers: today is National Bacon Day. Yes, there is a day dedicated to bacon, or technically two days. International Bacon Day is the Saturday before Labor Day, while National Bacon Day is today. That means you can celebrate the amazing pork product on two different days by eating lots and lots of it.
Whether you enjoy bacon in the morning with your eggs, or indulge in a BLT on the regular, this holiday is one you should mark in your calendar every year. Why not take it a step further and add in some candied bacon for a treat to end your celebration and make others wish they were eating your bacon-filled diet?
Although it might seem a little outrageous to eat bacon all day today in honor of this excellent holiday, there are 10 TV characters who we think would be right there with us, toasting a glass of champagne and eating maple bacon donuts for hours.
They might be fictional characters, but bacon lovers can agree that these guys and gals are like our bacon-loving spirit animals and we salute them.
Whether it's Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) from Parks and Recreation who hates veggies and lives for meat of any kind, or Homer Simpson from The Simpsons who switches between his bacon and donut obsessions on the daily, these TV characters are a cut above the rest.
As we get our skillet ready to grill up some tasty bacon today, we give you the best characters on TV, err, we mean, the characters who are also bacon addicts, to get you in the bacon eating mood...in case you need help with that, which we all know you don't.
You're probably making bacon roses to give your squad as we speak! There are a lot of bacon-filled activities you should be doing today to celebrate, so what are you waiting for?
Happy National Bacon Day, everyone. Cheers to bacon, bacon bits and bacon wrapped everything!
Disney
Bernard "Beans" Aranguren (Steven Anthony Lawrence) was a strange little kid with one very specific love...bacon. When he wasn't annoying Louis Stevens (Shia LaBeouf) or being his sidekick, Beans was on alert for bacon and lots of it. He famously said, "Do you smell bacon?" on more than one occasion and "what part of bacon don't you understand?"
Brian D. McLaughlin/NBCU Photo Bank
How you doin?! We know that Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is very into pizza, anything Italian, and doesn't share food, but he seems to love any food, right? He ate a terrible trifle that had meat in between layers of custard and jam, so we think he'd gladly celebrate a day dedicated to bacon!
Ursula Coyote/AMC
If you remember correctly, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) has a birthday tradition associated with bacon. Every year he eats breakfast on his birthday with bacon in the shape of his age, which sounds pretty delicious if you ask us. If bacon on his birthday is his thing, then ya, he'd also eat bacon for National Bacon Day, duh.
Article continues below
FOX
During season six, Eric (Topher Grace) proved his love for bacon when he sat at the kitchen table and said, "mmm, bac-on" numerous times. Sure, he was taunting his dad Red (Kurtwood Smith), who wasn't allowed to eat bacon because of his minor heart attack, but it's clear that all the Forman men love the tasty breakfast treat.
FOX
"Mmm...unexplained bacon!" Homer Simpson loves bacon. He loves, loves, loves bacon. In addition to donuts, fans will always associate the animated character with bacon because well, he is obsessed. If he had it his way he'd have a smiley face breakfast with an added bacon nose, hair, mustache, five o'clock shadow and a full on bacon body!
Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME
For those of you who haven't seen Twin Peaks we're going to let you in on a little secret, Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) loves breakfast foods, like a lot. One of his most iconic scenes includes him ordering breakfast and the way he wanted his bacon cooked will always stick in our minds. "Bacon, super-crispy. Almost burned. Cremated. That's great," he says.
Article continues below
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank
Grace (Debra Messing) is one of the most relatable characters ever. She's successful, but a total mess and lovable yet critical of others. Oh, and she loves bacon...to an unhealthy level. In addition to yelling at Will (Eric McMormack) when he tried to pass off turkey bacon as real bacon, she has woken up to a "bacon alarm" AKA the smell of bacon being fanned towards her room. Basically, she's our hero.
CBS
Bacon might not count as a Scooby Snack, but when Shaggy and Scooby are around any tasty treat is fair game. Since bacon is a tasty delight, then we think this duo would be up for a serious bacon sandwich any day.
Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank
Despite burning his foot on his George Forman Grill while trying to achieve breakfast in bed, Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) would love this holiday. Six strips of bacon made from the comfort of his bed, why didn't that work?
Article continues below
Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
All hail the king of bacon! Parks and Recreation's Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) should actually be the king of bacon. He loves it so much that he has it hidden in 37 different spots in case of a shortage. When he decides to help save JJ's Diner it's because "I can't think of anything more noble to go to war over, than bacon and eggs." He even has a fair food, which is a turkey leg wrapped in bacon, named after him.
