Keira Knightley Looks Posh in Chanel as She Receives Her OBE From Prince Charles

Congratulations, Keira Knightley!

The 33-year-old actress received an OBE for her services to drama and charity at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Prince Charles conducted the investiture ceremony and presented her with the honor.

Knightley wore a light-yellow tweed ensemble from Chanel Couture's spring 2017 collection for the momentous occasion. The fashion choice should come as no surprise considering Knightley has been an ambassador for the brand for years. She also donned a beautiful white blouse with black ribbon detailing and accessorized the look with a matching hat, pink belt, gold clutch and beige heels.

Knightley's loved ones were also there for her big day. She attended the event with her husband, James Righton, and her parents, Will Knightley and Sharman Macdonald.