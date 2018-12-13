Melania Trump Debuts a New Look and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Melania Trump, you look a little different...

The First Lady recently debuted newly dyed blond hair, her brightest shade yet, as seen in an interview on Fox News' Hannity on Wednesday aboard the USS George H.W. Bush., where she met with U.S. troops.

Naturally, the Internet had lots of opinions about Melania's hair, which was previously chestnut brown with blond highlights and now somewhat resembles her husband President Donald Trump's own dyed blond hair.

"Looks like #Melania #Trump grabbed #Donald's bottle of hair dye," wrote user @madamyez.

"Note to Melania: Never use Trump's hair & makeup guy," wrote user @susiemcdonnell.