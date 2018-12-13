Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Sparks Outrage After Mocking Miss Vietnam

With the 2018 Miss Universe competition just days away, Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers is in the spotlight—but not for any reason she'd want.

In footage surfacing online, the 24-year-old Nebraska native was captured calling attention to fellow contestants Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat and Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie. The videos were reportedly captured from an Instagram Live on Miss Colombia Valeria Morales' account. She and Miss Australia Francesca Hung were also present for the conversation.

"What do you think of Miss Vietnam Nie?" Summers asked the women during the video.

"She's so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles]," Summers said before laughing. "She's adorable." After Morales asked her "how?" Summers did the imitation again.