Janet Jackson Inducted Into the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 5:55 AM

Janet Jackson's banner year continues!

The 52-year-old "Made for Now" singer is one of seven musical acts being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization revealed Thursday. The Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies are also joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"We did it u guys," Jackson tweeted. "Thank u for all your love and support."

Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first recording. This was Jackson's third time being nominated, while Def Leppard, Nicks and Roxy Music were on the ballot for the first time. Finalists Devo, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Rufus feat. Chaka Khan did not make the cut.

Watch

2018 May Be Janet Jackson's Biggest Year Yet

Jackson has been busier than ever in the last 12 months. In addition to wrapping her State of the World Tour (and headlining the Global Citizen Festival in New York City), the "Rhythm Nation" singer was given the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, as well as the Impact Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards and the Global Icon Award at the MTV EMAs.

The 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In conjunction with the celebration, the Rock Hall will unveil its 2019 Inductee exhibit at the Museum in Cleveland.

HBO and SiriusXM Radio will broadcast excerpts at a later date.

