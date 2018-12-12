Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Casual Date Out Amid Reports of Breakup

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 6:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Garner, John Miller

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller are proving that breakfast dates are the way to go.

The new couple hit up a Santa Monica hot spot on Monday morning amid reports that their relationship was starting to simmer down. These reports referenced their infrequent dates and conflicting schedules. However, their appearance together showed their romance is going strong. 

A source recently told E! News that the Alias star is still seeing the businessman, but she wants to "keep it private and for themselves."

Unlike her very public marriage to Ben Affleck, Jen is "keeping things under wraps by going away with him and seeing him in private places. She's enjoying being with him and doing it the way she wants," the insider previously revealed.

Moreover, things are still new between her and Miller, who is a father of two, and they have their kids to watch. 

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Looks

When it was revealed she was once again dating, a source told E! News that things between her and John were "casual."

"She's been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him," the source said at the time. "They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids."

More importantly, Garner has her kids to take care of, so it's no surprise that Jen has to schedule her dating life around her kid's school hours and play dates. Hence the breakfast date. 

She also has to make time for her various holiday activities, like baking. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Branded: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Makes a Drastic Change to Her Appearance

Survivor Season 37

Who Will Win Survivor: David vs. Goliath?

Riverdale

Riverdale Is a "Changed Town" After Midseason Finale

Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Failed Auditions

Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle

How Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Celebrating Their First Christmas as a Couple

Will Smith, Jaden Smith

Will Smith Shares Funny Throwback of Jaden Smith's First Sip of JUST Water

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Latest Clues About New Album Have Fans Bracing for "Imagine"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.