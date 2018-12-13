Animal Prints Giving Us Life

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 3:30 AM

E-comm: Animal Prints

This time of year, we're all a bit more social. That's just what happens when the holidays roll around.

You're out and about, mixing and mingling and, as a result, you're generally in high spirits. So it really comes as no surprise that what you wear to your parties and other outings should reflect this side of you. And the easiest way to spice up your look? With a bold animal print, of course. You can do it in a coat, a dress or a bodysuit.

And hey, if you want to grab a leopard blanket while you're at it, we're not going to be mad.

E-comm: Animal Prints

Glitter Zebra Bodysuit

BUY IT: Glitter Zebra Bodysuit, at Topshop

E-comm: Animal Prints

Cowl Back Midi Dress

BUY IT: Cowl Back Midi Dress, $49 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Faux Fur Front Mittens by J.CREW

BUY IT: Faux Fur Front Mittens by J.CREW, $27 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Aryn Lattice Detail Dress

BUY IT: Aryn Lattice Detail Dress, $89 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Velour Scrunchie

BUY IT: , $10 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Leopard Faux Fur Hat by J.CREW

BUY IT: Leopard Faux Fur Hat by J.CREW, $27 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Posie Strappy Camisole

BUY IT: Posie Strappy Camisole, $55 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Genuine Calf Hair Slip Card Case

BUY IT: Genuine Calf Hair Slip Card Case, $30 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Leopard Print Stretch Silk Sheath Dress by DOLCE&GABBANA

BUY IT: Leopard Print Stretch Silk Sheath Dress by DOLCE&GABBANA, $2,275 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Luxe Leopard Throw

BUY IT: Luxe Throw GIRAFFE AT HOME, $268 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Leopard Print Silk Shirt by J.CREW

BUY IT: Leopard Print Silk Shirt by J.CREW, $72 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Laken Over the Knee Boot by JESSICA SIMPSON

BUY IT: Laken Over the Knee Boot by JESSICA SIMPSON, $78 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Square Keeper Calf Hair Belt

BUY IT: Square Keeper Calf Hair Belt, $35 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Leopard Print Clutch

BUY IT: Leopard Print Clutch, $99 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Gwyneth Velvet Wrap Midi Dress

BUY IT: Gwyneth Velvet Wrap Midi Dress, $100 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Cowl Neck Velvet Camisole

BUY IT: Madison & Berkely Cowl Neck Velvet Camisole, $29 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat by J.CREW

BUY IT: Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat by J.CREW, $298 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Leopard Print Ruffle Blouse

BUY IT: , $34 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Faux Fur Vest

BUY IT: Faux Fur Vest, $130 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Leopard Leggings

BUY IT: Leopard Leggings, $89 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Animal Prints

Animal Sequin Mini Dress

BUY IT: Animal Sequin Mini Dress, $140 at Topshop

E-comm: Animal Prints

Samira Calf Hair Bucket Bag

BUY IT: Samira Calf Hair Bucket Bag, $27 at Amazon

E-comm: Animal Prints

Heart Sunglasses by SAINT LAURENT

BUY IT: Heart Sunglasses by SAINT LAURENT, $420 at Nordstrom

Rawr, lookin' good girl! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

