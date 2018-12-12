Ariana Grande's Latest Clues About New Album Have Fans Bracing for "Imagine"

Just keep breathin Ariana Grande fans!

The countdown is officially on for the release of the pop star's latest song titled "Imagine."

And while we have to wait until Thursday night for the full version to be released, Ariana is teasing fans on Instagram Stories about what the track will sound and feel like.

"A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence)," she shared on Instagram. "But for those of you asking about 'imagine': I would say if 'thank u, next' = acceptance…'imagine' = denial."

She added, "Hope that makes sense."