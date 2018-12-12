Ariana Grande's Latest Clues About New Album Have Fans Bracing for "Imagine"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 4:59 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Just keep breathin Ariana Grande fans!
The countdown is officially on for the release of the pop star's latest song titled "Imagine."
And while we have to wait until Thursday night for the full version to be released, Ariana is teasing fans on Instagram Stories about what the track will sound and feel like.
"A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence)," she shared on Instagram. "But for those of you asking about 'imagine': I would say if 'thank u, next' = acceptance…'imagine' = denial."
She added, "Hope that makes sense."
Perhaps all will be revealed in the coming days. For now, the music superstar is giving fans much to look forward to as she prepares to release her new album.
Earlier this week, the 25-year-old expanded her upcoming North American The Sweetener World Tour due to overwhelming demand.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off March 18 in New York and features Normani and Social House as special guests.
In addition, fans are celebrating Ariana's multiple 2019 Grammy nominations including Best Pop Solo Performance for "God Is a Woman" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.
"It's becoming increasingly rare to see a major artist craft such a cohesive and personal body of work…but she's always been on top," Billboard wrote after naming Sweetener the best album of 2018.
Pretty sweet, wouldn't you say?
