Love, Redemption and a Newfound Voice: Why Taylor Swift Ran Away With 2018

The ceremonial announcing of the Grammy nominations usually unfolds in a certain way for Taylor Swift when she has an album in contention.

But while Swifties expected maximum recognition for reputation, the singer's scathing rebuttal to assumptions, rumors, backstabbers and various other antagonistic forces she's come up against over the past decade, the Recording Academy didn't comply. Instead, Swift is nominated for one 2019 Grammy, Best Pop Vocal Album.

However, while that may sound like a bit of a womp-womp with which to end the year, reputation has already been parsed and celebrated every which way, as evidenced by the fans' love for it; the thorough mining of every lyric for parts; and the heap of cash people have shelled out to buy a copy and see Swift on tour, which—city by city—merited some of the strongest reviews of her career.

And since Swift already has two Album of the Year Grammys, and in fact was the first solo female artist to win that category twice, somehow we don't think she's busy crying into her cookie dough. (And by not being nominated for Album of the Year, she gets to avoid being the subject of all the inevitable follow-up stories about how the wrong person won that seem to get written every year. The Academy may have done her a favor.)

Besides, reputation—and 2018 in general—was more about Taylor getting a few things off her chest than it was about amassing more hardware.