Games to Entertain Holiday Guests

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 3:00 AM
It goes without saying that holiday time is family time.
Maybe you're spending the end of the year with your blood relatives, or maybe you're gathering round with your besties. The point is that you're making time to bond with your loved ones. That being said, if you're spending so much time in close quarters, you're going to need something low key and fun to do.
Enter: These top-reviewed games that are sure to keep you entertained for days.
Article continues below
Article continues below
BUY IT: TRIVIAL PURSUIT: World of Harry Potter Edition, $20 at Amazon
BUY IT: Connect 4 Game: Black Panther Edition, $15 at Amazon
Article continues below
Article continues below
Need we say more?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Tears, Wine and Friendship: How Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford's Bond Got Them Through Good Times and Bad
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?