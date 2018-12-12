Kim Kardashian and More Celebs Prove Pink Is the Color of the Year

On Wednesday's, we wear pink.

Celebrities are taking note from a classic Mean Girls quote and wearing their finest pink wears. While the plaid mini skirts and cardigans from the film are no longer in style, they've been replaced by the newest trends: suiting, streetwear, sparkling bodysuits (See: Kylie Jenner's birthday looks) and more.

As to be expected, our favorite fashionistas, such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, are at the forefront, setting the standard for how to wear the bright and impactful hue. The takeaway from their looks: Pink no longer infers daintiness. It can be daring, bold and powerful.