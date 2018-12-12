Courteney Cox Pulls Off an Epic Birthday Surprise for a Friends Superfan

She'll be there for you.

YouTube star David Dobrik set up an epic surprise for his pal Suzy Antonyan's 23rd birthday. To celebrate the special day, David brought Suzy, who is a major Friends superfan, to a house in Malibu, which just-so-happens to be owned buy Friends star Courteney Cox.

In a video, posted to YouTube Tuesday, viewers can see the emotional birthday surprise. When Suzy arrives to the house, wearing a Friends T-shirt of course, she has no idea who she's about to meet. After getting a tour of the house, Suzy's pals make their way to the kitchen, where they present her with a Friends cake.