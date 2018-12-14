How Our Christmas Crush and PrettyLittleThing Ambassador, Malika Haqq, Celebrates the Holidays

What's your favourite part of the holiday season?

My favourite part of the holiday season is that everyone is so freaking happy around Christmas. I also love that it is all surrounding the act of giving.

What do you do on Christmas Eve?

I spend Christmas Eve at Kris Jenner's house with all of my family and friends. This has been my tradition for almost 20 years.

How do you normally spend Christmas day?

Christmas morning is all about the kids. I love to watch my nephews and niece open their presents from Santa (he's a close friend). I've become quite good at assembling toys and throwing away all the trash that comes with it lol.

What's the dress code? Do you dress up or down?

On Christmas, I dress up. I go for glitz and glamour. However, Christmas morning is more like a comfy pajama set kind of look.