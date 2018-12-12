Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is the Star of the Lip Sync Battle Season 5 Trailer

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 10:15 AM

Luna Simone Stephens is ready for her close-up. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable daughter is typically the star of our Instagram feeds, but the 2-year-old youngster is now trying out the small screen. Thanks to a newly released trailer for season five of co-host mom's Lip Sync Battle

In the star-studded clip, Luna makes an appearance alongside he famous mom and dad during an episode where Big Bird takes center stage. Needless to say, the pint-sized Sesame Street fan was ecstatic. 

"We love Big Bird!" Legend shouted with Luna waving from on top of his shoulders. Of course, her response was beyond adorable. 

Lip Sync Battle Performances

Luna was one of the many famous faces spotted during the jam-packed trailer. The fifth season seems to have plenty in store, including performances and appearances from tennis icon Serena Williams, musical maven Mariah Carey, Golden Globe nominee Darren Criss and the fierce Fab Five of Queer Eye

"I feel like Beyoncé, are you kidding me?" Karamo Brown says, donning the songstress' look from the "Telephone" music video. 

Meanwhile, check out Jonathan Van Ness working his Lady Gaga soda can and fishnets look next to his co-star. 

As for Carey, we can always count on her to make her grand entrance by descending from the ceiling. 

We'll just have to tune in to Paramount Network on January 17th at 9/8c to watch all the lip sync shenanigans unfold, dahlings

