Gotham Final Season Poster Promises "The Dark Knight Is Coming"

Batman is coming. The final season of Gotham is just around the corner and E! News has your exclusive first look at the brand-new poster for the upcoming fifth season. The gang's all there, including Shane West as Eduardo Dorrance aka Bane.

Gotham's fifth and final season will be a farewell event charting Bruce Wayne's (David Mazouz) transformation into the caped crusader fans know and love. The new season's tagline is indicative of that: "The Dark Knight Is Coming."

The series stars Ben McKenzie as Detective Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as Detective Harvey Bullock, Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Carmen Bicondova as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma aka The Riddler, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Cameron Monaghan as Jeremiah Valeska, and Morena Baccarin as Dr. Leslie Thompkins.