Calling All Movie Goers: Which 2018 Film Blew You Away?

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 8:00 AM
New Year's Eve might not play out like the movies this year (or maybe it will), but that doesn't mean movies shouldn't be on your mind as 2018 comes to a close.
With so many major blockbusters stealing the show this year, it's hard to fathom how 2019's upcoming flicks can beat them or outshine them in any way. Think about it, Black Panther came out in 2018...need we say more?
In addition to this killer Marvel film there were a ton of other box office hits that premiered this year and we're still talking about a ton of them.
From early 2018 releases like Black Panther, which hit theaters in February, to brand new releases like Mary Poppins Returns, which has only been playing for a week, this year packed quite the punch when it came to amazing stories being told through film.
As we prepare to countdown until the end of this calendar year and celebrate the beginning of a new one, it only makes sense that we would also celebrate the wonderful films that got us talking in 2018.
Whether you're a fan of animated films like Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet or are a major fan of rom-coms and can't get enough of Crazy Rich Asians or Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, there was something for everyone to go see at the movies this year.
In honor of the end of this fabulous film year, we rounded up the top 2018 movies below for you to take a peek at.
If you haven't seen all of these yet you should definitely add them to your must-watch list ASAP. Before you get started on what's sure to be one epic viewing party, make sure to cast your vote for the 2018 film that blew you away!
Disney/Marvel
Wakanda forever! Marvel outdid themselves with Black Panther, which is about T'Challa AKA Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) stepping forward to lead his people into the future and save them from anyone threatening to challenge their way of life.
Twentieth Century Fox
Rami Malek is Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, which is a biographical drama depicting the life of Queen's legendary front man, including his time on stage, his personal struggle with AIDS and the infamous performance at Live Aid in 1985.
Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Based on the bestselling novel by the same name, Crazy Rich Asians follows New York native Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she heads to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family, who she quickly discovers is crazy rich.
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
The most recent Avengers film came to win with its killer cast, epic storyline and crazy cliffhanger. In this Marvel film, the Avengers and their allies team up to stop Thanos from putting an end to the universe and as all good movies do, it left fans with a lot of questions and concerns since many heroes lives are now in danger!
Focus Features
BlacKkKlansman is based on the true story of an African American police officer named Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who somehow infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado alongside a Jewish surrogate who becomes its leader.
Sandra Bullock and company prove ladies can be thieves too in Ocean's 8 AKA the ultimate heist film. When Debbie Ocean (Bullock) hatches a plan attempt to steal very expensive jewels from New York City's Met Gala she employs a fierce girl squad played by stars including, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and more.
Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Despite being a recent release, Mary Poppins Returns is already a standout movie for all of 2018. The Disney film starring Emily Blunt shows Marry Poppins return to the Banks' family decades after her original visit because all of the siblings and Michael's children in particular are in need of her magical nanny help once more.
Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga brought the magic—along with some heartbreak and romance—in A Star Is Born. In the movie, a musician named Jack (Cooper) helps a young singer named Ally (Gaga) find fame, as he wrestles with alcoholism and his own failing career.
Pixar
Roles get reversed in Incredibles 2 when Bob Parr AKA Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) is left at home to care for his kids as his wife Helen AKA Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is out saving the world and kicking butt.
Lionsgate
After discovering that her ex was actually a spy, Audrey (Mila Kunis) and her best friend Morgan (Kate McKinnon) become involved in some sort of international conspiracy and do everything they can to save the world together.
Disney
Wreck-It Ralph is back baby! Six years after the events of the original film, Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a wi-fi router in the arcade that sends them on a whole new adventure...complete with Disney princesses.
20th Century Fox
Deadpool's sequel is just as sassy and inappropriate as its predecessor and we wouldn't have it any other way. This time, Deadpool AKA Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with other mutant rogues to protect a young boy who has supernatural abilities and is therefore under attack by Cable (Josh Brolin).
Jonathan Prime
10 years after the first Mamma Mia! film hit theaters the gang reunited for this epic musical follow up. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again takes place five years after the events of the first film as Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), now pregnant, prepares to reopen Hotel Bella Donna while learning more about her mother's past through flashbacks featuring Lily James.
Universal Studios/Amblin Entertainment, Inc./Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.
Dinosaurs are always a good idea...at least when it comes to the Jurassic World franchise. In this 2018 flick, Chris Pratt's Owen works with Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from extinction after the island they're living on has a volcanic eruption.
