Megan Mullally to Host the 2019 SAG Awards

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 8:30 AM

ESC: Megan Mullally, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Megan Mullally is set to host the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The annual ceremony, honoring the year's top talent in film and TV, will take place on Jan. 27 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Last year, Kristen Bell became the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, taking the stage at the 2018 ceremony.

This host announcement came right after the nominees for the 2019 SAG Awards were revealed. A Star Is BornBlack PantherBlacKkKlansmanBohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians are all up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at this year's ceremony.

2019 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Christian Bale, Bradley CooperRami Malek, Viggo Mortensen and John David Washington are in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. While Emily BluntGlenn CloseOlivia ColmanLady Gaga and Melissa McCarthy are all nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture.

You can check out the complete list of 2019 SAG Award nominations HERE!

TBS and TNT will air the 25th Annual SAG Awards live on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

