Megan Mullally to Host the 2019 SAG Awards

Megan Mullally is set to host the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The annual ceremony, honoring the year's top talent in film and TV, will take place on Jan. 27 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Last year, Kristen Bell became the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, taking the stage at the 2018 ceremony.

This host announcement came right after the nominees for the 2019 SAG Awards were revealed. A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians are all up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at this year's ceremony.