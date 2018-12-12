BREAKING!

2019 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Black Panther Beauty

Marvel Studios

Believe it or not, award season is officially underway!

Last week, nominations for the Golden Globes and the Grammys were announced—and now, nominations for the 2019 SAG Awards have been revealed. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris introduced Awkwafina and Laverne Cox at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center, where they shared which actors will be honored for their work in film and television next year.

The nominations ceremony was live-streamed and simulcast on multiple networks.

In October, actor and director Alan Alda was been named the 55th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, recognizing his career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.

Yesterday, Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. was named the award show's ambassador.

TBS and TNT will simulcast the 25th Annual SAG Awards live on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the show live via the networks' mobile and smart TV apps. TNT will also broadcast an encore of the ceremony at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Vice, Sag Awards Stills

Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures 2018 © Annapurna Pictures

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Melissa McCarthy, Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me, SAG Awards Stills

Mary Cybulski; © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the SAG Awards

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

Amazon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnhahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GLOW

Marvel's Daredevil

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers' peers in SAG-AFTRA.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Movies , TV , Entertainment , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
2019 SAG Awards

Watch the 2019 SAG Awards Nominations Ceremony Live

Shawn Mendes: Grammy Noms Are the Highlight of the Year

Justin Theroux Compares "Bumblebee" to Other '80s Classics

Diane Kruger Looks Forward to First Christmas With Her New Baby

What?! Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino Are Dating Each Other?

"Crazy Rich Asians" Director Teases Flick's Sequel

Mary Poppins Returns

Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.