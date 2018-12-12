Why a Scripted Selena Quintanilla Series Is Netflix's Best Decision

Netflix is no stranger to taking on the stories of real-life people. There are hit docuseries like Making a Murderer about Steven Avery and the upcoming Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and historical scripted dramas like The Crown about Queen Elizabeth II and Narcos, which tells the story drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. The streaming platform is doing it again with Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla. The just-announced Selena: The Series will be scripted—and that's the best decision Netflix could make.

Describing the series as the official story of Selena Quintanilla, the series is set to be a "coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music." The Quintanilla family is fully involved in the project and will serve as executive producers.