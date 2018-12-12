Ellen DeGeneres Considers Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show may be ending in a couple years.

In an interview with The New York Times, published Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres reveals she wavered before extending her contract through the summer of 2020. She goes back and forth on the subject, consulting her brother, another comic, and wife Portia De Rossi along the way.

A 32-time Emmy Award winner, DeGeneres says de Rossi is in favor of her leaving the daytime talk show, while her brother believes television audiences needs her daily dose of positivity. "She gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop," DeGeneres says of her wife, whom she married in 2008. De Rossi counters, "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle." No matter what happens, de Rossi explains, "I don't see the end of her show as her career ending."

DeGeneres says she would love to do another movie and play "someone unappealing" for once.