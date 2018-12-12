Ellen DeGeneres Considers Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 6:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show may be ending in a couple years.

In an interview with The New York Times, published Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres reveals she wavered before extending her contract through the summer of 2020. She goes back and forth on the subject, consulting her brother, another comic, and wife Portia De Rossi along the way.

A 32-time Emmy Award winner, DeGeneres says de Rossi is in favor of her leaving the daytime talk show, while her brother believes television audiences needs her daily dose of positivity. "She gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop," DeGeneres says of her wife, whom she married in 2008. De Rossi counters, "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle." No matter what happens, de Rossi explains, "I don't see the end of her show as her career ending."

DeGeneres says she would love to do another movie and play "someone unappealing" for once.

Watch

Ellen DeGeneres Dishes on Ellen's Success

Regarding rumors she's nasty to staff members off camera, DeGeneres bristles. "That bugs me if someone is saying that because it's an outright lie. The first day I said: 'The one thing I want is everyone here to be happy and proud of where they work, and if not, don't work here,'" the host explains. "No one is going to raise their voice or not be grateful. That's the rule to this day."

Of course, it's possible DeGeneres is just misunderstood. "She's just a bit more complicated than she appears on the show," de Rossi tells the newspaper. "There's more range of emotion."

In her first stand-up special since 2003, Netflix's Relatable (premiering Dec. 18), DeGeneres gets to show another side to herself. "I wanted to show all of me. The talk show is me, but I'm also playing a character of a talk-show host," she says. "There's a tiny, tiny bit of difference."

For example, she says, "There's been times someone wants a picture, and while I'm doing a selfie, they're like: 'You're not dancing!' Of course I'm not dancing. I'm walking down the street."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , TV , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Incredibles 2

Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in January 2019

Secrets of the Food Network, Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Ted Allen, Guy Fieri, and Ree Drummond

Forged Bios, "Shadow Kitchens" and Some Accidental Porn: 25 Shocking Secrets About the Food Network

Ozark

2019 SAG Awards TV Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Lots of Ozark Love, No Pose and More Twists

Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Vice, Sag Awards Stills

2019 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Nina Parker, Daily Pop

Dating #NoFilter Is the Ultimate Blind Date Watch Party You Don't Want to Miss!

Ted Bundy, Conversation With a Killer

Netflix Is Taking on Ted Bundy With a New Docuseries Featuring Never-Before-Heard Interviews

Antoni Porowski, Trace Lehnhoff

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Flipping Out's Trace Lehnhoff Are Instagram Official

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.