Gisele Bündchen Reveals the One Thing Tom Brady Isn't Good At

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 4:50 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Rumors of Gisele Bundchen's retirement have been greatly exaggerated.
"I've never worked so hard in my life, actually," the 38-year-old supermodel said with a laugh on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday. "I think I'll retire only the day I die, because I love working. I love creating. I think that's why we're here: to keep creating, expanding and learning."
Since they were on the subject of retirement, Ellen DeGeneres was curious if Bündchen's husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, is getting ready to hang up his cleats. "I'm a Saints fan," she said, "and it would help me tremendously if your husband would retire."
"I think you should talk with him about that," Bündchen said. "I haven't been successful."
Asked whether she wants him to retire, Bündchen gave a diplomatic answer. "I want him to do whatever makes him happy," she said. "Maybe if you have a conversation with him, you know?"
Given how physically taxing Brady's line of work is, Bündchen told DeGeneres, "I definitely wouldn't want to have his job, that's for sure. I'll stay happy with mine. I think it's definitely something you get concerned with, but he loves it so much. You gotta let him do what he loves."
Given how successful he is on and off the field, DeGeneres was curious if he has any faults. "Is there anything that he's not good at?" she asked. "He just seems like he's good at everything."
"He's terrible at...He's not a multi-tasker," Bündchen said. "He can just do one thing at a time."
Bündchen then revealed yet another thing he's good at. "He's an amazing waffle maker...He actually makes the batter and jokes with me, 'I can't give you the secret, otherwise you won't need me anymore.' He has some secret recipe; I'm sure there's some packaged thing involved," she said. "But I have never seen him making it because he literally won't let me see it. He says, 'Then you won't need me.' I say, 'OK! That's fine.' It tastes delicious. I can't stop eating them."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?