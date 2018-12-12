Lala Kent Tears Up Thinking About Her Wedding Day Without Her Father: "I Lost Half of Who I Am"

Lala Kent isn't afraid to be open about her grieving process.

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed on April 23 that her father died. She captioned an Instagram video at the time, "Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I've never felt so lost. I've never felt so sad. My world has crumbled."

A few months later, she got engaged—one day before her 28th birthday—in a romantic proposal that involved a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, fireworks and a ring worth $150,000. She wrote on Instagram a day after Randall Emmett popped the question, "Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."

Although she has her big wedding day to look forward to, Lala is already aware of how she'll feel when her father won't be there to walk her down the aisle.