Elseworlds Part 3: Supergirl Saves the Day, Sets Up Next Year's Crossover

Remember when this crossover was fun and silly and was all about watching the wrong guys play the wrong people?

Tonight things got a little bit darker and somehow weirder, even as the crossover took on the endless sunshine of Supergirl. Deegan, previously played by Jeremy Davies, now inhabited the body of Superman and took over STAR Labs, with Supergirl locked in the STAR Labs pipeline. (Just short out the hidden toilet and use your powers to escape, girl! We covered this on Sunday!)

With Barry and Oliver a little powerless and dressed adorably in matching leather jackets, all seemed a little grim. And ridiculous.

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) was an unexpectedly useful mob boss. James (Mehcad Brooks) was his henchman. Earth-1 Alex (Chyler Leigh) worked for Superman as a Kara-hating agent, and Kara quickly saw that Alex was her emotional key. She pretty easily convinced there that in another world, they were sisters, and Kara pretty much knew everything about her, including the fact that she was hiding her sexuality.