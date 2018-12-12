Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Shares Her Southern Belle Beauty

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 3:30 AM
It's hard not to love Brittany Cartwright.
Not only is the Southern Belle Jax Taylor's better half on Vanderpump Rules, she's also got a pretty long list of makeup must haves—just like us. "I've definitely become more obsessed with makeup since I've lived in LA, for sure. It's become a problem recently," she laughed.
And if you've scrolled through her Instagram at all you can clearly see: The girl knows her beauty stuff. Sure she splurges on her highlighter, but she's also swears by a $10 drugstore lipstick.
Did we mention she loves to online shop? Yeah, we want to be besties with her, too.
"I just went on Missguided and ordered so much for like $200. I got three different jackets: a hunter green trench coat, a plain Carmen San Diego looking trench coat and like an oversized jacket. I wore oversized stuff a lot last year, but they're just so comfortable. I have a camo one that I really love," she said.
"Jax reached out to Tarte, because that's my favorite makeup, and they sent over a whole congratulations package. My absolute favorite is the Amazonian clay matte waterproof bronzer—I carry it with me everywhere."
BUY IT: TARTE Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer, $30 at Ulta
"I also love Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The highlighter is the best. I've got Diamond Bomb on me right now, actually."
BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $38 at Sephora
"Revlon matte lipstick has to be my favorite. It's so affordable and they have it in every single color. Every time I work at Sur, I wear the Addiction shade. It's just a classic berry color, which is awesome for fall."
BUY IT: REVLON Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Addiction, $10 at Ulta Beauty
"Oh and I also love the Glossier birthday balm—it smells awesome."
"For the holidays, we've gotten really big into buying old toys and games, so I told him I want Pretty Pretty Princess. Just fun things from our childhood. When we have kids we want to be able to share it with them."
BUY IT: Hasbro Pretty Pretty Princess Dress-Up Board Game, Prices vary on Amazon
"We entertain a lot and our bar at home is ridiculous. We have like five handles of Tito's Vodka. I unfortunately can't drink any cool drinks, so I just usually do vodka soda with fruit in it," she shared.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays on Bravo.
