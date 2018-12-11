Miley Cyrus' Crazy-Cool Winter Wardrobe Is a Party in the USA

Miley Cyrus is back and better than ever.

As the star promotes her new album and feature on Mark Ronson's single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," Miley has been out and about, wearing outfits that are very epic.

There's no doubt that the star's wardrobe has changed a few times since her time on Disney's Hannah Montana. She's been America's sweetheart, the wild child of the red carpet and an eclectic fashionista with a bohemian feel. More than anything, however, the singer has an affinity for conversation-starting outfits and self-expression through fashion.

Now, all of her past styles are coming together into one wardrobe that has a little bit of everything: daring patterns, epic accessories, classic pieces, lots of leather and plenty of sparkling features. Each look is epic and different. Yet, her wardrobe in its entirety is as crazy, sexy and cool as the pop star.