Get the Spa Feel at Home

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 3:00 AM

The end of the year is here and you couldn't be more ready.

What we mean is that you've been in go mode all year, and finally now you have a second to catch your breath. Things are winding down at the office and you're headed elsewhere for a much needed break.

And what better way to make the most of that R&R time than with a little at home spa action? It's easy, really. Draw yourself a bath, turn off your phone and invest in a few relaxing products. Our favorites are below!

MURAD Intensive-C Radiance Peel

BUY IT: MURAD Intensive-C® Radiance Peel, $55 at Sephora

LAURA MERCIER Fresh Fig Honey Bath

BUY IT: LAURA MERCIER Fresh Fig Honey Bath, $45 at Sephora

DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Pro Facial Steamer

BUY IT: DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Pro Facial Steamer, $149

Voluspa Vermeil Prosecco Candle

BUY IT: Voluspa Vermeil Prosecco Rose Corta Maison Candle, $30 at Nordstrom

DR. BARBARA STURM ANTI-CELLULITE BODY BRUSH

BUY IT: DR. BARBARA STURM ANTI-CELLULITE BODY BRUSH, $38 at Revolve

VITRUVI BALANCE AROMATHERAPY ROLL-ON OIL

BUY IT: VITRUVI BALANCE AROMATHERAPY ROLL-ON OIL, $38 at Revolve

Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak

BUY IT: Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak, $64 at Dermstore

L'OCCITANE Delicious Almond Collection

BUY IT: L'OCCITANE Delicious Almond Collection, $74 at L'OCCITANE

BEAUTYBIO Contouring + De-Puffing Rose Quartz Roller

BUY IT: BEAUTYBIO Contouring + De-Puffing Rose Quartz Roller, $60 at Sephora

CAUDALIE Beauty Elixir

BUY IT: CAUDALIE Beauty Elixir, $18 at Sephora

FOREO LUNA™ Mini 2

BUY IT: FOREO LUNA™ Mini 2, $139 at Sephora

MALIN+GOETZ EUCALYPTUS BODY WASH

BUY IT: MALIN+GOETZ EUCALYPTUS BODY WASH, $36 at Revolve

MARIO BADESCU Classics Collection

BUY IT: MARIO BADESCU Classics Collection, $38 at Ulta

Olga Lorencin 3-Step Red Carpet Facial

BUY IT: Olga Lorencin 3-Step Red Carpet Facial, $94 at QVC

OGX Coconut Coffee Scrub Body Wash

BUY IT: OGX Coconut Coffee Scrub Body Wash, $6 at Target

Dermstore Spa Headband

BUY IT: Dermstore Spa Headband, $10 at Dermstore

Pursoma DIGITAL DETOX BATH SOAK

BUY IT: Pursoma DIGITAL DETOX BATH SOAK, $34 at Revolve

SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Bath Bomba

BUY IT: SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Bath Bomba, $10 at Sephora

Aveda Stress-Fix™ Creme Cleansing Oil

BUY IT: Aveda Stress-Fix™ Creme Cleansing Oil, $28 at Aveda

SUNDAY RILEY BLUE MOON TRANQUILITY CLEANSING BALM

BUY IT: SUNDAY RILEY BLUE MOON TRANQUILITY CLEANSING BALM, $50 at Revolve

HERBIVORE BOTANICALS CALM DEAD SEA SALTS

BUY IT: HERBIVORE BOTANICALS CALM DEAD SEA SALTS, $18 at Revolve

TARTE Maracuja Neck Treatment

BUY IT: TARTE Maracuja Neck Treatment, $44 at Sephora

KOH GEN DO Cleansing Spa Water Makeup Remover

BUY IT: KOH GEN DO Cleansing Spa Water Makeup Remover, $46 at Sephora

Kai Bathing Bubbles

BUY IT: Kai Bathing Bubbles, $29 at Dermstore

Aveda Phomollient Styling Foam

BUY IT: Aveda Phomollient™ Styling Foam, $21 at Aveda

iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum

BUY IT: iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum, $90 at Dermstore

We feel better just looking at this list! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

