Demi Lovato and Meghan Markle Top Google's 2018 Most Searched People List

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 12:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

Google has released its lists of top trending searches of the year.

Demi Lovato and Meghan Markle are the most searched people of 2018, with Supreme Court Justice Brett KavanaughLogan Paul, Khloe Kardashian, Eminem, Urban Meyer, Ariana Grande, Rick Ross and Cardi B also making the top 10 list. Lovato also topped the list of most search musicians and bands of the year, followed by Eminem, Grande, Ross, Cardi B, Travis ScottChildish Gambino, Machine Gun Kelly, Meek Mill and Queen.

Logan Paul topped the list of the most searched actors of the year, with Bill CosbySylvester StallonePete DavidsonMichael B. JordanAllison MackNoah CentineoBradley CooperRoseanne Barr and Chadwick Boseman also making the top 10 on the Google list.

Photos

All the Clothes Meghan Markle Wore That Sold Out in 2018

Among the top searched movies of the year include Black PantherIncredibles 2Deadpool 2Avengers: Infinity WarA Quiet PlaceA Star Is BornBohemian RhapsodyVenomHereditary and The Nun.

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born, Black Panther

Marvel Studios, Peter Lindbergh/Warner Bros.

In the TV shows category, Roseanne, Altered Carbon, The Haunting of Hill House, American Idol, Lost in Space, Corbra Kai, Castle Rock, Westworld, Insatiable and On My Block were among the most searched of 2018.

You can check out more of 2018's top trends HERE!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Meghan Markle , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris "CT" Tamburello

Chris "CT" Tamburello Grapples With Intense Family Drama Before Wedding in MTV Special

Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash

Elseworlds Part 3: Supergirl Saves the Day, Sets Up Next Year's Crossover

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska

Here's Your First Look at the Charlie's Angels Reboot We've All Been Waiting For

Will Ellen, Tom Hanks or Donald Glover Host the Oscars?

Kathie Lee Gifford's Funniest TV Moments Over the Years

Who Wrote Kendall Jenner a Love Letter?

Riverdale

Gina Gershon Immediately Bonded With Riverdale Son Cole Sprouse

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.