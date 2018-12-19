Tensions Flare Between Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Sneak Peek

The cracks were already starting to show even before The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub walked down the aisle and said, "I do" to Marty Caffrey.

In the exclusive RHONJ sneak peek below, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga are all there to see the tensions between Danielle and Marty flare up before their big day in Bimini.

"His kids don't like me," Danielle tells the table about Marty's kids. What about the ones who are attending the wedding? "No, they do not like me."

Margaret tries to get her pal to see the light at the end of the tunnel. After all, her husband's daughter wasn't a fan of her at first, but things turned around. Danielle wasn't having any of it.