Batwoman and Gotham City Come to the Arrowverse: What That Means and What Comes Next

It's not quite enough yet to judge a potential new series starring Ruby Rose as this caped crusader, but it was a fun little journey into a world that has only vaguely been referenced in the Arrowverse before. Oliver had mentioned Bruce Wayne once last season, and last night we learned that Oliver not only had no idea Bruce Wayne was also Batman, but didn't even believe (or didn't want to believe) that Batman was real at all.

We learned that Bruce had left Gotham City three years ago, and at that same time, Batman also mysteriously disappeared. Kate was now planning on taking over the business, or at least the building, in her cousin's absence.

Other than the wifi password being "Alfred" and a reference to there still being an R&D department, there was no indication as to whether Kate's got any help, like a kindly butler, but she did have the ability to send a car and driver to rescue the heroes from jail.

Otherwise, we don't know a ton about this particular version of this world, but the executive producers say they had a pretty clear vision of who this character was going into the crossover.

"Our goal was trying to create a set-up storywise, where we could meet her, kind of be intrigued by her, introduce Gotham a little bit, plant a little visual things that are curious, and then have people wondering, what is this world she's part of?," said Caroline Dries, who oversaw the Gotham parts of the crossover and is helming the potential Batwoman series. "We knew who the character was going into this, so the question for us was just how to make her sort of mysterious."