Inside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Luxurious Desert Honeymoon

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino knows how to honeymoon in style.

He and his wife Lauren Sorrentino traveled across the country to Tucson, Arizona to spend their honeymoon in luxury and relaxation, a source tells E! News. The pair are currently staying at the award-winning Miraval resort and spa nestled in the Santa Catalina mountains, which can be seen in the couple's swoon-worthy pictures on Instagram.

And the honeymooners are totally being spoiled with the 120 wellness activities that include outback hiking, mountain biking and group fitness activities. Lauren shared a pic of herself soaking in their personal pool, with the mountains and cacti serving as the background to her already jealousy-inducing pics. She later revealed that she was tanning in between "in between spa sessions."

They also have access to a world-class gym, thus completing the trifecta of GTL: Gym, tan, laundry. Thankfully, these two won't be doing any laundry while relishing in newlywed bliss since Miraval's onsite staff will be catering to their every need.