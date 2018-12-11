Charlie Sheen Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety Amid His "Renewed Journey"

Charlie Sheen is marking the end of 2018 on a healthy note.

On Tuesday morning, the former Two and a Half Men star took to social media and shared a major milestone in his personal life. It appears the actor recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

"So, THIS happened yesterday!" he wrote to his 11 million followers on Twitter. "A fabulous moment, in my renewed journey. #TotallyFocused."

The post also included his sobriety coin that read "To thine own self be true" with the words recovery, unity and service.

As soon as the announcement was made, Charlie received numerous positive messages from fans and friends alike.