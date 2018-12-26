2019 Is Almost Here, But Which 2018 Song Reigns Supreme? Vote Now!

Can you believe it's almost 2019?! The new year is just days away and we are in disbelief at how fast this year has flown by.

While we are excited to see what the next year brings, especially in the entertainment world, 2018 has had a few pretty big moments that we won't soon forget. From Meghan Markle marrying Prince Harry to the slew of quick celebrity engagements, this year has been a doozy.

When it comes to the music scene there have also been a lot of standout moments including, Cardi B dropping her debut album Invasion of Privacy, Post Malone deciding to collaborate with Crocs and Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour taking over the world.

As we wait to see which artist slays 2019, why not look back at the best songs that came out this year and vote for your favorite one of all? You know you had a favorite, or two, and your voice should be heard.