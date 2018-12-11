Netflix Will Retell Selena Quintanilla's Life Story in a Scripted TV Series

AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Dave Einsel
Netflix is tackling one of the biggest pop stars ever: Selena Quintanilla. The streaming platform announced Selena: The Series, which will be a scripted TV show, developed alongside and executive produced by the Quintanilla family.
The teaser trailer below is simple and calls out one of Selena's biggest singles "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." No casting or premiere date was announced by the streaming platform.
The official show hub on Netflix describes the series as, "As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age, she must make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music." The length is listed as a two-part limited series.
The story of Selena's life and death at the hands of her manager Yolanda Saldívar has been told before. Jennifer Lopez starred in the film, Selena, released in 1997, two years after the singer's death. Selena Forever, a stage musical based on the movie was mounted, but failed to complete the multi-city tour.
Selena's Entre a Mi Mundo is considered her breakthrough album. Selena Live! Won Best Mexican/American Album at the 1994 Grammys.
Following shady dealings, including embezzlement, Saldívar was fired from the team in 1995. However, Saldívar refused to turn over financial papers and during a confrontation, shot Selena.
In 2017, Selena received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
See the teaser above.