Netflix Will Retell Selena Quintanilla's Life Story in a Scripted TV Series

Netflix is tackling one of the biggest pop stars ever: Selena Quintanilla. The streaming platform announced Selena: The Series, which will be a scripted TV show, developed alongside and executive produced by the Quintanilla family.

The teaser trailer below is simple and calls out one of Selena's biggest singles "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." No casting or premiere date was announced by the streaming platform.

The official show hub on Netflix describes the series as, "As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age, she must make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music." The length is listed as a two-part limited series.