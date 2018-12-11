Bristol Palin Blasts MTV Over Teen Mom OG's "Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS"

Bristol Palin is not happy with how her life is being portrayed on Teen Mom OG.

The 28-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin, who joined the cast of the MTV series this season following Farrah Abraham's exit, is telling fans not to believe everything they see on TV. Much of Bristol's storyline this season has revolved around her emotional breakup with her ex, Dakota Meyer. And following Monday's episode, Bristol took to Instagram to vent about how her life is being portrayed on the show.

Posting a photo with her three kids, Bristol wrote to her social media followers, "If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn't be here today - let's be real."